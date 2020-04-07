CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: NOW 1,730 CONFIRMED CASES IN THE CANARIES



The Ministry of Health recorded 81 new infections, 35 cured and 3 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Canary Islands now has a confirmed total of 1,730 positive cases as of 8pm last night, 81 more than the previous day, thus breaking the downward trend of recent days.

In addition, there have been 35 more people discharged from hospital, meaning that 192 have now recovered from the virus.