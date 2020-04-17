+++ CORONAVIRUS UPDATE 17.04.2020 +++

The Canary Islands has closed the day at 8pm tonight, with 24 new cases, 51 more people recovered, and 4 deaths from coronavirus.

The number of active cases is down from 1,168 yesterday to 1,135 today, a decrease of 33.

The total number of accumulated cases is now 2,035 in the Canary Islands, with 785 recoveries and 115 deceased.

Island by island information will be available tomorrow.



Graph shows number of new cases day by day since pandemic started.