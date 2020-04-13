CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 131 DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL TODAY



The Ministry of Health has updated the coronavirus statistics in the Canary Islands as of 8pm tonight, with only 12 more cases, a record 131 being dischrged from hospital, but unfortunately 7 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

In total, the archipelago has a total of 1,958 positive cases accumulated, 12 more than yesterday, and only 0.091% of the population, with a rate of 0.9 cases per 1,000 inhabitants.

Hospital discharges have increased throughout the day until they reached 589 at 8pm, 131 more than 24 hours ago.

Tenerife has the mist cases with 1,297 (66.2%), and is followed by Gran Canaria (486), La Palma (73), Lanzarote (70), Fuerteventura (24), La Gomera (7) and El Hierro (1).