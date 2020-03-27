CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: MORE THAN 1,000 NOW INFECTED

The Canary Islands exceeds a thousand infections and now has 36 deaths from coronavirus.

The latest figures from the Ministry of Health now show 1,025 accumulated cases (147 more than yesterday), and 36 deaths (9 more than yesterday), due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, as of 8pm tonight.

Early this morning, the death of an elderly man with coronavirus at a Fasnia nursing home was confirmed, in which at least eight other positive tests were reported. However, shortly after, at around two in the afternoon, the mayor Damián Pérez Viera, raised that number to 24 people infected, with still more results to come.

By the end of today, they confirmed two more to make 26, but the Ministry themselves added that 10 staff from the centre had also tested positive.