+++ CORONAVIRUS UPDATE 10.04.2020 +++

The Ministry of Health has updated coronavirus cases as of 8pm last night in the Canary Islands.

There are 24 more cases than the day before in the islands as follows:

Tenerife – 1,210 cases (61 deaths)

Gran Canaria – 468 cases (26 deaths)

La Palma – 70 cases (4 deaths)

Lanzarote – 64 cases (3 deaths)

Fuerteventura – 37 cases (0 deaths)

La Gomera – 7 cases (0 deaths)

El Hierro – 3 cases (0 deaths)

La Graciosa – 0 cases (0 deaths)

In total there are 1,378 active cases in the Canary Islands with 94 deaths, and 386 have recovered (Total: 1,858)

Of these, 738 people are hospitalized, 141 of them in ICU.

There are now also 389 health workers infected.