+++ CORONAVIRUS UPDATE 04.04.2020 +++
The Ministry of Health has updated coronavirus cases as of 8pm last night in the Canary Islands.There are 74 more cases than the day before in the islands as follows:
Tenerife – 946 cases (51 deaths)
Gran Canaria – 435 cases (21 deaths)
La Palma – 69 cases (3 deaths)
Lanzarote – 68 cases (3 deaths)
Fuerteventura – 35 cases (0 deaths)
La Gomera – 8 cases (0 deaths)
El Hierro – 3 cases (0 deaths)
La Graciosa – 0 cases (0 deaths)
In total there are 1,363 active cases in the Canary Islands with 78 deaths, and 123 have recovered (Total: 1,563)
Of these, 632 people are hospitalized, 128 of them in ICU.
There are now also 324 health workers infected.
