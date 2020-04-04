+++ CORONAVIRUS UPDATE 04.04.2020 +++

The Ministry of Health has updated coronavirus cases as of 8pm last night in the Canary Islands.There are 74 more cases than the day before in the islands as follows:

Tenerife – 946 cases (51 deaths)

Gran Canaria – 435 cases (21 deaths)

La Palma – 69 cases (3 deaths)

Lanzarote – 68 cases (3 deaths)

Fuerteventura – 35 cases (0 deaths)

La Gomera – 8 cases (0 deaths)

El Hierro – 3 cases (0 deaths)

La Graciosa – 0 cases (0 deaths)

In total there are 1,363 active cases in the Canary Islands with 78 deaths, and 123 have recovered (Total: 1,563)

Of these, 632 people are hospitalized, 128 of them in ICU.

There are now also 324 health workers infected.