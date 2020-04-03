+++ CORONAVIRUS UPDATE 03.04.2020 +++

The Ministry of Health has updated coronavirus cases as of 8pm last night in the Canary Islands.

There are 46 more cases than the day before in the islands as follows:

Tenerife – 893 cases (48 deaths)

Gran Canaria – 416 cases (19 deaths)

La Palma – 69 cases (3 deaths)

Lanzarote – 67 cases (3 deaths)

Fuerteventura – 34 cases (0 deaths)

La Gomera – 8 cases (0 deaths)

El Hierro – 3 cases (0 deaths)

La Graciosa – 0 cases (0 deaths)

In total there are 1,315 active cases in the Canary Islands with 73 deaths, and 102 have recovered (Total: 1,490)

Of these, 605 people are hospitalized, 120 of them in ICU.

There are now also 311 health workers infected.