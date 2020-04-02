+++ CORONAVIRUS UPDATE 02.04.2020 +++

The Ministry of Health has updated coronavirus cases as of 8pm last night in the Canary Islands.

There are 64 more cases than the day before in the islands as follows:

Tenerife – 870 cases (44 deaths)

Gran Canaria – 396 cases (19 deaths)

La Palma – 69 cases (2 deaths)

Lanzarote – 65 cases (3 deaths)

Fuerteventura – 33 cases (0 deaths)

La Gomera – 8 cases (0 deaths)

El Hierro – 3 cases (0 deaths)

La Graciosa – 0 cases (0 deaths)

In total there are 1,282 active cases in the Canary Islands with 68 deaths, and 94 have recovered (Total: 1,444)

Of these, 566 people are hospitalized, 113 of them in ICU.