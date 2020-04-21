CORONAVIRUS LATEST: FIVE TIMES AS MANY DISCHARGES AS NEW CASES TODAY!

The Ministry of Health updated the latest figures fir the Canaries at 8pm tonight as follows:

There have been 49 discharges, a figure that is five times higher than that of new infections (9), and there are now 1,046 active cases in the Islands.

There has also been one more death during the day today, which brings the number in the Archipelago to 121 from COVID-19.

Right now, the positive cases accumulated in the Canary Islands total 2,094, while the recoveries rise to 927, and will soon overtake the number of active cases.

Tenerife continues to be the island most affected by the pandemic (1,409 cumulative cases and 83 deaths), followed by Gran Canaria (509 cumulative cases and 33 deaths), La Palma (75 cumulative cases and three deaths), Lanzarote (69 cumulative cases and two deceased), Fuerteventura (24 accumulated cases and no deceased), La Gomera (7 accumulated cases and no deceased) and El Hierro (an accumulated case and no deceased).

The virus, according to statistics, has a higher incidence in the Canary Islands in women, since it affects 1,125, unlike the 967 men who are positive for coronavirus.