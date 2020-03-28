CORONAVIRUS ISLAND BY ISLAND FOR 27.03.2020

Until 8pm on March 27th, the Archipelago now has 1,025 cases of coronavirus, more than 20% of them among health personnel; 36 deaths and 25 people healed; 377 have required hospitalization, of which 68 have been attended to in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health for the Canary Islands reports that in the Archipelago the number of cases of coronavirus COVID-19 accumulated to 1,025 (147 more than the previous day), with 36 people dead (9 more) and 25 recovered (5 more).

They also reported at noon on Saturday 28, that during the pandemic 377 people have required hospitalization (49 more than the data on Thursday) and 68 have been treated in intensive care units (ICUs), representing 7 more cases than on the previous day.

By islands, there have been 23 deaths in Tenerife, 9 in Gran Canaria, 3 in Lanzarote, and 1 in La Palma.

As for the territorial breakdown of the cases of people who have tested positive for coronavirus, Tenerife has 671, Gran Canaria 253, La Palma 43, Lanzarote 24, La Gomera 6 and El Hierro 3.

The pandemic has not yet affected La Graciosa.

The contagions detected in the health personnel represent 20.4% of the total, with 210 health workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.