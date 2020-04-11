NO CORONAVIRUS DEATHS OVER LAST 24 HOURS IN CANARIES

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health up until 8pm tonight, the islands have now accumulated 1,918 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since January 31st, which is 31 more than the previous day.

In this period, 745 people have required hospitalization, of which 144 have needed ICU care, and the number of discharges of patients with coronavirus in the Canary Islands has risen to 447 people, which is 15 more than yesterday, but the best news is that no deaths were recorded in any of the Islands, keeping the total at 95.

On the other hand, the number of health personnel with COVID-19 is now 394, which represents 21% of the total accumulated positives.

ISLAND BY ISLAND:

Tenerife continues to have the most accumulated cases with 1,269 positives; Gran Canaria has 479; 71 in La Palma; 67 in Lanzarote; 24 in Fuerteventura; 7 in La Gomera, and 1 in El Hierro.

As for deaths, it is the same as Friday, with 95 in total, of which 63 have occurred in Tenerife; 3 on La Palma; 27 in Gran Canaria; and 2 in Lanzarote. The largest affected group continues to be that of the elderly between 80 and 89 years.