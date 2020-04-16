+++ CORONAVIRUS DAILY UPDATE 16.04.2020 +++

The Ministry of Health has updated coronavirus cases as of 8pm tonight in the Canary Islands.

In total there are 1,168 active cases in the Canary Islands with 111 deaths, and 730 have recovered (Total: 2,009).

Overall active cases have reduced by 32 due to 57 recoveries, 21 new positives, and 4 deaths today.

Island by island:

Tenerife – 1,343 cases (78 deaths)

Gran Canaria – 492 cases (28 deaths)

La Palma – 73 cases (3 deaths)

Lanzarote – 69 cases (2 deaths)

Fuerteventura – 24 cases (0 deaths)

La Gomera – 7 cases (0 deaths)

El Hierro – 1 cases (0 deaths)

La Graciosa – 0 cases (0 deaths)