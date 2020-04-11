+++ CORONAVIRUS DAILY UPDATE 11.04.2020 +++

The Ministry of Health has updated coronavirus cases as of 8pm last night in the Canary Islands.

In total there are 1,360 active cases in the Canary Islands with 95 deaths, and 432 have recovered (Total: 1,887).

The number of active cases went down by 18 due to the number of people that recovered.

Of these, 745 people are hospitalized, 144 of them in ICU.

There are now also 394 health workers infected.

Island by island:

Tenerife – 1,216 cases (62 deaths)

Gran Canaria – 485 cases (26 deaths)

La Palma – 71 cases (4 deaths)

Lanzarote – 63 cases (3 deaths)

Fuerteventura – 37 cases (0 deaths)

La Gomera – 7 cases (0 deaths)

El Hierro – 3 cases (0 deaths)

La Graciosa – 0 cases (0 deaths)