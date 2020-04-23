CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE SOUTH OF TENERIFE DETAILED
The Ministry of Health has released stats for coronavirus cases region by region across the islands, and figures from Wednesday show how many have been detected in the South of Tenerife.
Figures are always changing, but at the time of announcement there were 132 cases of COVID-19 in municipalities across the south as follows:
As a percentage of the total population in Tenerife, Guía de Isora has the fewest cases (0.028%), second is San Miguel de Abona (0.043%), and Arona is in third position with (0.049% ).
Posted by admin on Apr 23 2020. Filed under Local News.