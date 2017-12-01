Corina tops prize list

WINNERS of Adeje secondary-schools’ short-story competition, which commemorated International Day Against Violence Against Women, were named last Saturday.

“Gender violence is a scourge which must be eradicated, root and branch,” was the over-riding sentiment voiced at the event.

The short-story jury praised the level of participation as one of the highest since the competition began.

And fourth-year students at IES El Galeón secondary school excelled by taking the top three prizes. Corina Linarea Quinteros shone brightest, with Nicole Almeda Ehemann second and Agustina Kasperskas third.

In the art competition, the winners were judged on relevance to originality, artistic quality, technique and sensitivity.

There were a number of successful artists, especially winners Paola Blas, Lilia Piva and Natalia Llamas (IES Adeje) for “Amar te duele”.

The work “Freedom”, by Anna Sosina and Paola C. Tunarosa, from the Costa Adeje school, was second, and third prize was for “Speak your mind”, by Rafael Hernández Pérez, also from the Costa Adeje school.

Artists who concentrated on the theme of-treatment practices were also rewarded.

Both events were designed to raise awareness among young people of equality and respect, among the sexes and genders.

“Sadly, the statistics are horrifying, with an average of 50 women killed as a result of gender violence annually, and over 700,000 reports of violence and abuse, said Adeje’s Equality Policies Councillor Carmen Lucía Rodríguez del Toro. “That means we have over 700,000 abusers in our society, too.”

She reported that just hours prior to the event, another women had lost her life, bringing the number to 45 in 2017. “Unfortunately this is only the tip of the iceberg, and is an indication of the kind of suffering many thousands of women are enduring day after day, too often in silence, without the means to escape,” added the Councillor.

“This is why Adeje Council works to sow the seeds of change to overcome this problem. This is a job for all social agencies, to work to prevent and to care for those women who are suffering as a result of gender violence.

“We mustn’t forget that the children in families are suffering, too. So our work must be in training, awareness-raising events and activities in our education centres and workshops.

“And also, we want more events such as this one. What we want is that students think about the theme, and put into words and colours and shapes what they are feeling and thinking.

“After all they are the future of our society!”