Cool off with a paddle!

Accion del Sol news

WE will be open all over the summer holidays, at the times outlined below, so, if you have any spare time on your hands, please do come and walk the dogs. They love a stroll down to the beach, and a paddle in the sea!

We guarantee that all our dogs have the necessary injections, microchips, passports and a clean bill of health before they are put up for adoption. We don’t charge for adoptions, but donations are welcomed towards the ongoing, rising costs of running the refuge.

If you are thinking of getting a dog, please adopt and don’t buy. There are over 230 gorgeous animals at our refuge, all waiting patiently for loving, new homes.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol