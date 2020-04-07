CONSTRUCTION WORK AT MOJON HOSPITAL CONTINUES

Work has continued at the Hospital del Sur during the state of alarm for reasons of public interest, due to the necessity to increase the capacity of the hospitals care facilities.

The construction works on the Surgical and Obstetric Units of the hospital have continued apace during the state of alarm and their facilities may be partially occupied shortly, without being affected by the restrictions established in the decree against non essential activities, for reasons of public interest, as they are essential for health care.

The Minister of Health, Julio Pérez Hernández, approved an order for the continuity of the works on these units which has allowed that they were not interrupted at any time, in fact on the contrary, the pace of the works has been accelerated with morning and afternoon shifts, to make the facilities available as soon as possible.

Prior to this order, the Ministry of Health urged SACYR Infraestructuras SA, to finish the works early for reasons of public interest, in anticipation of a significant increase in healthcare activity in the island’s hospitals.