Congress to upgrade lifestyle of animals

THE Spanish Congress is in the throes of completing a bill to change the legal status of animals, so that they are no longer “objects”, but beings with feelings.

The legislation is aimed at stopping the practice of pets being seized, along with other “assets” in cases of payment defaults.

It would also make it possible for intermediaries to decide which partner gets custody of a pet, after a divorce or separation, with the priority placed on the animal’s welfare.

And mortgage and civil procedure legislation will have to be modified to ensure they cannot be confiscated.

Under the current Spanish Civil Code, animals are classed as movable property. Now, though, political parties are drafting the final text, after introducing 115 amendments to the original document over the last year.

The updated draft is expected to be finalised by February, 2019.

Animal-rights groups have welcomed the measure, although, reportedly, they deem it insufficient.

Javier Moreno, the spokesman for international group Animal Equality, said that Spain needed a nationwide, animal-protection law so that it would not be up to each regional government to draft policies about such issues as putting down pets.

And Eva Ramos, lawyer for the animal-rights party Pacma, said the bill must clearly define what constitutes a pet, and address the possibility of temporary custody of the animal if there is abuse.