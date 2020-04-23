CONFIRMED: CHILDREN UP TO 14 CAN LEAVE THE HOUSE FOR ONE HOUR A DAY FROM SUNDAY

Up to 3 children who live together, up to 14 years old can go out for a walk from next Sunday, April 26th, accompanied by an adult with whom they live, for an hour and within a radius of one kilometre maximum of their home.

Each adult can walk with up to three children and they can take their toys to the street, such as balls or scooters.

You can be outside between 9am and 9pm.

Minors may take their toys to the street, such as balls or scooters, but they will not be able to use common spaces such as playgrounds.

It is recommended to avoid ‘rush hours’ to avoid possible infections.

They may be accompanied by a responsible adult who lives with them, who may also be the older brother or sister.

Minors may “run, jump and exercise” as long as the conditions of social distancing are respected, the “ideal” being two meters and the minimum, one meter.

Meanwhile, children with symptoms such as fever, which may be compatible with those of the COVID-19 coronavirus, or who are in quarantine, will not be allowed to go outside.

Spain’s deputy prime minister, Pablo Iglesias, has asked “forgiveness” from the boys and girls of Spain because, as he has said, the Government has not been “as clear as it should be”, in the last few days, to explain how they are going to be able to go out for walks. “I want to thank you, so that you understand that when decisions are very difficult, sometimes we can do things wrong, so I am asking for your forgiveness,” he insisted.