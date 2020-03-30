CONFINEMENT FOR THE WHOLE OF APRIL IS ESSENTIAL

The President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, has said that “confinement for the whole month of April will be essential to stop the spread of coronavirus. The first fifteen days are crucial, but the second half of the month will be key in stopping the pandemic.”

At the moment the state of alarm officially ends at the end of the 11th of April, with the same restrictions of movement applying, but now there is an increased police presence with less tolerance for anyone out for no reason and breaking confinement rules.

The message from Torres is simple: Stay inside. Once this situation passes, it will not return to normal at once, it will be progressive, but it will cost to return to normal.”

Despite this, Torres has been satisfied with the latest data provided, which has reflected a slowdown in the rate of deaths and infections by coronavirus, compared to what was recorded in recent days.