Concrete evidence!

A HUGE cement lorry went over on its side in San Miguel, spilling its load on the TF-652 and leaving the driver injured.

The emergency services were notified at around 9.15am, and the operator dispatched an ambulance as well as the fire fighters, mainly to make the lorry safe, and to control the spillage.

The driver, who sustained moderate injuries, was taken to Hospiten Sur for treatment and observation, while Guardia Civil officers controlled the traffic direction to maintain its flow.