Computer-hacking gang’s €4m spread around banks

THE National Police have arrested 16 people, alleged to belong to a computer-hacking group, which had made nearly €4m in a plot, embracing Tarragona, Malaga, Sevilla, Cuenca and Cadiz.

The suspects were held, in connection with organised crime, fraud, and money-laundering. And they are believed to have circulated the money around 127 bank accounts.

The group are accused of hacking emails from financial institutions before transferring funds to 39 fictional companies.

Police began their investigation, following a complaint by a Luxembourg company, which said it had lost a total of €650,000.

Further inquiries seemed to have revealed that two companies, one Venezuela and the other in the US, had also been scammed. The plot was believed to have involved the group, carrying out 36 scams in companies based in Norway, the UK, Austria, Bermuda, Germany and India.