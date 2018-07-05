Commitment to education!

A TOTAL of over two million euros has been injected by Adeje Council into education materials and upgrades for schools throughout the borough.

These improvements include the roof for the courts in Las Torres primary school, and the construction of a multi-use pavilion in Armeñime, as well as the conversion of the Tijoco cultural centre into a temporary secondary school for the next academic year.

There are other improvements on the cards for Adeje schools, and Education Councillor Adolfo Alonso Ferrera, detailed the work schedule to school principals at a recent meeting.

The Councillor told them: “If there is one thing that marks Adeje out, it is our commitment to education in every sense of the word, which means we must, and do, invest in education when needed.

“Schools are our primary focus, because they are the foundation for a good future for our children. These children have the right to develop in the best possible conditions, and with equality of opportunities.”

He added: “I know, at times, that the bureaucracy of other administrations can impede certain advancements, and, as a council, we have actually taken on work outside our normal responsibilities, because we see our education community as hugely important.”

Also present at the meeting were CaixaBank directors, who have been our welcome partners in sponsoring

extra-curricular activities for the children, as well as offering grants and programme assistance.

Pilar Quiroga said their social department “works to help cover demands for books, school materials and food. Each year, we have increased the amount donated, now up to 16,000 euros, because, for us, everything related to education is fundamental for the development of the person.

“It is marvellous to be able to help. We want to give back to society that which we have received, and, without the involvement of Adeje Council, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

During the meeting, Alonso Ferrera told the principals about the need to adapt Tijoco cultural centre into a provisional secondary school, “because the current two secondary schools are already full to the point of collapse”.

He added: “The cultural centre in Tijoco will be given over to the Department of Education, which will convert rooms to four classrooms, for children who have just finished 6th class in primary school in Tijoco Bajo.

“Some parents have voiced their doubts about the proposal, which we understand. For many years, the Council has advised the secondary schools that they will soon reach full capacity. And today, the IES El Galeón has almost twice the number it was assigned.”

Alonso Ferrera added: “For quite a while, the Council has set aside a plot of land to give to the regional Department of Education to build a third secondary school, which is a matter we have raised with them time and time again.

“And, of course, we also are concerned that just one secondary school in Adeje offers ‘Bachillerato’ courses.

“The Council has also set aside land for the construction of a vocational college, and, it is believed, the regional Education Department will announce that work on this will begin soon.”

Other annual investments made by Adeje Council in local education include monies for transport, school materials, (350,000 euros this year), plus grants to assist students attend university, etc.

The Council has also donated money to the parents’ associations this year to establish the “walk to school safely” scheme, which, currently, benefits over 200 families.

The series of workshops for parents have also been of interest, dealing with pertinent matters such as drug-dependency, school-bullying, truancy and healthy eating habits, in addition to helping children study, etc.

Alonso Ferrera used the time with school principals to let them know about the up-coming Summer University, featuring 14 courses and 15 workshops, with a wide range of subject matter on offer.

There is also a training option for the over-25s, via an agreement with the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.