Columbus ship anchor is ‘found’ in Caribbean

AN anchor, believed to be from one of the ships in the Christopher Columbus fleet, has been unearthed, alongside centuries-old Mallorcan pottery, in the Caribbean.

It is estimated to weigh between 1,200-1,500lbs, which indicates it was a “bower” anchor from a 300-ton vessel, that was the typical size of a ship in his era.

Broken pottery, an olive jar and pot from Mallorca were also found, which date the wreck from between 1492 and the early 1500s.

The discoveries will be revealed in the next episode of the Discovery Channel’s Cooper’s Treasure docu-series.

Historical, shipwreck-discovery specialist Darrell Miklos, who led the Caribbean expedition, is adamant that the anchor was, indeed, attached to a Columbus ship.

“This is just the beginning of an amazing story,” he said, excitedly.

Miklos used a space treasure map, created by NASA Astronaut Gordon Cooper, his late friend, to find a series of Caribbean shipwreck sites.

The new discovery, off the Turks and Caicos islands, is believed to be linked to Vicente Yanez Pinzon, a Sevillan sailor who was part of the Columbus expeditions.

Pinzon was captain of the Nina on Columbus’ first voyage in 1492. And in 1499 and 1500, he discovered Brazil and the Amazon River.

But in July of that last year, his fleet was caught in a hurricane while anchored near the Turks and Caicos islands.

It completely wrecked two of his ships, and, it is believed, the anchor is from one of them.