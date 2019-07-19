Colombian tried to smuggle cocaine underneath toupee!

A COLOMBIAN man was arrested at Barcelona’s international airport, after half-a-kilo of cocaine was found hidden, under his over-sized toupee!

The traveller, who arrived on a flight from Bogota, attracted police attention because, as well as appearing nervous, he had a disproportionately-large hairpiece under his hat.

Officers found a package, stuck to his head, with cocaine, worth about €30,000, and, read the police statement: “There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug-traffickers trying to mock controls.”

The statement enclosed a photo of a middle-aged man, still wearing the toupee, though with his eyes blocked in the image. But it offered no more details of his identity.

Over 100 kilos of cocaine were seized by Spanish police at the Barcelona-El Prat airport in 2018, while Colombia’s global cocaine trade is valued at an estimated €11bn per year.