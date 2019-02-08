Coffin-swap scam ‘has cost bereaved families a fortune’

WORKERS at a Valladolid funeral home have been accused of removing bodies from their expensive caskets and placing them in cheaper ones before cremation.

In a joint investigation with the Spanish Tax Agency, police officers are investigating the funeral home, in north-west Spain, for, allegedly, removing bodies from their caskets and placing them in cheaper versions before cremation.

The intention, confirmed by police sources, was to resell the more expensive coffins. The information has been published by online Spanish newspaper Eldiario.es, which is continuing its investigation.

So far 16 people, some from the same family, have been arrested, and the probe has sparked searches of three of the company’s offices, and in the homes of some of those arrested. These activities took place while wakes were being held at El Salvador’s funeral parlour, in Valladolid.

The investigation began in 2017, triggered by a complaint from one of the company’s employees, even though Grupo El Salvador is one of the biggest funeral businesses in the province.

According to its website, it has five funeral parlours in different municipalities: Valladolid, Medina de Rioseco, Tudela de Duero, Peñafiel and Mojados. And three more are being built in Tordesillas, Olmedo and Laguna de Duero.

Since 2015, the company has also been managing the municipal funeral home of Montemayor de Pililla, and has provided complete funeral services for wakes in Tordesillas and Tudela de Duero.

Investigators also believe that the company reused the large flower wreaths purchased for wakes. Officers are not sure how long the so-called fraud has been going on, or how many families have been affected.

But given the high cost of funerals, the police suspect that the company has been making millions. A burial can cost between €2,500 and €6,500, and much of the cost is down to the casket, which can cost anywhere between €600 and €4,000.

The region’s central government delegate, Virginia Barcones, said that up to €1m in cash had been found in the home of one of the company’s owners.

El Salvador, a family-run business, handed down from generation to generation, presents itself as a leader in funeral services in the Castilla y León region.

Yet last Thursday morning, the company refused to take any calls from journalists. In the afternoon, a secretary announced that the firm would be making a statement in the next few hours.

“The matter is in the hands of the company’s lawyers,” she said, without confirming or denying the accusations.

“All these claims came from a disgruntled employee who reported them, and who has already faced the company in court.”

Grupo El Salvador managers issued a public statement in which they said the scandal was down to a blackmailing former employee, who, after a lawsuit with the company, was found guilty of extortion.

“In 2017, the company was financially blackmailed by a former employee,” said the managers in a statement. “In exchange for large quantities of money, the employee would not reveal certain, irregular practices the company had, allegedly, committed.”

And, according to the statement, the company itself filed a complaint against the former employee, and initiated proceedings.

It added: “That led to a criminal trial, in which the former employee, who had been retired for two years, was sentenced to a year in prison.”

The statement added that the investigation “was a “separate offshoot of the previous judicial proceedings, and the result of a complaint filed previously against Grupo El Salvador”

The company emphasised: “Since the beginning, it has upheld rigorous controls that assure and guarantee total transparency in the cremation process.

“All of the group’s funeral homes have rooms where the family can see the coffin enter the cremation area.”

The prosperous family business, established in December 1985, has “offered more than 30 years of comprehensive mortuary services in the capital of Valladolid as well as in the rest of the province.”