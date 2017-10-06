Coffee cup that cheers

COFFEE and cakes was the winning recipe because a total of over 1,000 euros was raised last Friday in Los Cristianos as part of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer UK.

Zizi Bar, in The Apolo Centre, raised 634.34 euros and The Devon Arms, just below Avenida de Suecia, collected 470 euros.

At Zizi’s, the Golden Girls included coffee and nut-cake, chocolate buns and a raffle to boost the sales, the food and prizes all donated by generous customers.

The Devon Arms had its own army of volunteer bakers, as sesame and oatmeal cake, and even gluten-free treats, tempted the taste-buds.

A big thanks to the host bars, both regular supporters of the event, the helpers, bakers, coffee pourers, and customers.

It reall was a sweet success!