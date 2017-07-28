Cocktail-party fun!

Accion del Sol news

OUR next event at the refuge is on Saturday, 5th August at 8pm. We are having an outdoor cocktail party for our friends and supporters of Accion del Sol.

The evening includes an outdoor cinema, music, play area for the children, a fire artist and much more, and you’ll have the chance to meet together and make new friends over a beer or cocktail.

Please confirm your reservation by phone, e-mail teneriffa@aktiontier.org or Whatsapp 640739193. There’s no entrance fee, but a tin or two of dog food would be greatly appreciated!

Once again, we have a large amount of dogs and puppies of all shapes, breeds and sizes, so do come and visit if you are looking to adopt a four-legged friend.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol