COBCAN official statement

On Tuesday, the day the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel was put under quarantine, Matías Fonte-Padilla, the dean of COBCAN (Official College of Biologists of the Canary Islands), sent a message of reassurance regarding the new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the south of Tenerife.

At the moment the focus is on treatment in a well-known hotel in the south of Tenerife, and all the people inside have been quarantined. This does not mean that there is a real risk of high mortality or spread in the islands with lethal effects. It is a contagious disease but with a very low mortality rate.

First of all, we thank the national and Canarian health authorities for their intense work in the treatment and containment of this virus, as well as their efforts to communicate and keep the population informed. Likewise, our thanks to the health personnel who are currently dedicated to this treatment, as well as to the State Security Forces and bodies for their intense work in this regard.

We call on the entire Canarian society to maintain sanity and objective vision on this issue, do not increase unnecessary and counterproductive fear. Waves of different strains of influenza travel the world every year, without creating great alarm.

Let’s not encourage uncontrolled fear and panic with this disease with our comments and actions. Biologists know that the flu is a much more deadly and dangerous virus than the coronavirus COVID-19, and this alarm is not created, it simply acts as with any other contagious disease of low mortality. WHO estimates the mortality rate of COVID-19 coronavirus between 2% and 4% in Wuhan and only 0.7% outside it. However, due to the flu in Spain in the 2017/2018 season, some 800,000 people were infected, of which 52,000 were hospitalized, approximately 15,000 people died, without creating a widespread panic.

We must be extremely cautious in how this matter is treated, because it can degenerate into a false panic among the population that leads to political actions motivated by fear rather than by a real threat. Decisions must be strictly technical, based on objective public health criteria. Extreme measures, such as the suspension of public events or the limitation of movements, can affect the lives of citizens and economic sectors of vital importance to Canarian society.

Biologists are at the entire disposal of any citizen or public institution that wants more information. Please follow the instructions of the authorities in this regard.

If necessary you can contact us at 922 251 150 at our usual time as per E-mail: info@cobcan.es.