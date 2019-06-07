No coalition yet, and Sánchez has to find Yes votes

ACTING Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has rejected the idea of a PSOE-Podemos Government coalition, but he has opened the door to the latter holding ministerial roles on an “independent” basis.

Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias has set out a battery of requests, which he will insist on as a condition of his support for Sánchez.

These include abolishing the 2012 Labour Reform to “create a job market based upon permanent employment positions”, a minimum income of €600 a month for everyone, working or not, and the working week cut from 40 to 34 hours, without any salary reduction.

Iglesias proposed these measures during a meeting with business owners in Catalunya, arguing that they would be “good for Spain, for companies and for Catalunya”.

He detailed all his party’s proposals in the fields of economy and tax, which include a reduction on company profit tax for firms with a turnover of less than €1m, from 25% down to 23%, increasing income tax for those earning €100,000 a year or more, a wealth tax, a tax on the banks, and several environmental policies.

During the talk, Iglesias said he felt a coalition between the PSOE, or socialists, led by Pedro Sánchez, and centre-right Ciudadanos, would be a “betrayal” of those who voted for the socialists in the 28th April elections:

“It’s not a good idea to lose consistency when establishing alliances, and it could be considered a lack of respect towards the electorate,” said Iglesias.

As for his party running ministries on an independent basis, Iglesias said: “This is the least of my worries. It’s not about demanding seats here and there. It’s about committing yourself to the need for reform, and that’s what we want to push.

“Our position in government is modest, with only 42 seats, but large enough to bring about change.”

He cited two left-wing Coalition, regional governments, which, he considers, have worked very well: that of the socialists and Compromís in the Valencia region, and with the socialists and Podemos in the Balearic Islands.

And Iglesias argued: “Political stability and policies for the long term are key.”

Economy Minister Nadia Calviño supported this view, pointing out that the Labour Reforms of 2010, by former socialist President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, and in 2012, by ex-PP President Mariano Rajoy, were drawn up “in the name of creating employment and reducing temporary jobs”.

But in the end, she admitted: “They did not serve any of the aims they proposed.”

Calviño wants to limit temporary job contracts to six-month versions only, turning as many temporary contracts as possible into permanent ones.

This could be challenging, given the high volume of seasonal work in Spain, particularly in tourist hotspots, and in agriculture.

Also, certain industries can only offer temporary contracts: a job as an extra on a film or serial, might be for only a day or two.

But in areas of high tourism, up to 99% of new jobs offered are temporary only, mostly for the summer, or specific holiday periods, such as Christmas and Easter, as local statistics in these parts of the country show.

Pedro Sánchez gained 123 seats out of 351 in the 28th April general election, leaving him 53 adrift of the required 176 majority.

But even if the right-wing PP joined forces with Ciudadanos and far-right Vox, it would not give them enough seats to oust Sánchez.

Podemos and the PSOE combined would give 165 seats, but Sánchez would either need to bring some of the independent regional parties on board, or secure their Yes votes in his investiture ceremony.