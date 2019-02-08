CLC World foundation gifts for a seniors’ home

THE CLC World Foundation, an organisation for those in need, recently saw the arrival of its new furniture delivery to Adeje’s home for seniors.

The centre has 38 users, with18 permanent residents and 20 who use the installation as a day-centre. The cost of the donation was around €3,350.

Thanks to the Foundation, the centre now has five new reclining chairs, two wheelchairs, four new mattresses, designed specifically to avoid bedsores, along with two chairs for the bath/shower, all of which are being used daily by the centre residents.

For Adeje’s Social Welfare and Diversity Councillors, and Seniors, Isabel Fernández Gonzáles and Cristina Fuente Carballo, respectively, “this initiative is a welcome demonstration of the willingness of our society to help those of advanced years.

“We are caring for 38 people in the centre, with activities that help enforce cognitive capacity, while also creating a welcome, open and warm atmosphere, in which our residents know their needs will be attended to, with, of course, all the necessary hygienic and sanitary guarantees”

Foundation representatives Víctor García Díaz and Miriam Palazón, said: “Our objective is to offer the maximum amount of assistance we can, to groups and collectives in need of help.

“Over many years, the Foundation has developed a social compromise with the people in whose regions we work, and we are always delighted to work with different bodies to overcome social obstacles, where and when we can.”

The CLC World Foundation, previously known as the Smile/Sonrisa Foundation, was formed in 1999, aiming to offer aid to those in need, in particular in the Costa del Sol and Tenerife, thanks to the donations and contributions made by CLC World clients, associations and workers.

More information about the foundation, and how you can contribute, can be found online,www.fundacionclcworld.com.