City star makes a Silva trophy tour in his hometown

DAVID Silva, the quicksilver Manchester City star, returned to his Gran Canaria home with the four football trophies he won last season with the club, to share his success with his family, friends and neighbours, as well as the youngsters of CD Arguineguín. ​

“It is a proud moment for me to be here, with the people of my land, and, hopefully, some of these children can get titles like this in the future, and enjoy them, as I have done, said David.

“I really would have loved to have this opportunity as a child, and enjoy an evening like this with any of my idols.”

The trophies, League Cup, FA Cup, Premier League Cup and Community Shield were in place from noon, but David arrived at the football ground where he started playing at around 5pm.

He was welcomed with a standing ovation and guard of honour, performed by players from the club’s youngest categories, who wear the footballer’s Academy’s Silva21 logo on their shirts.

David had his pictures taken with all of them, along with the trophies won by City last season, and also with the winners of Manchester City kits, signed by him to mark the occasion.

But locals and young fans were not the only people present. Fans from around the island made the journey to Arguineguín to share a special moment with their idol, along with many English tourists and City supporters, living or spending their holidays in Gran Canaria, who took the opportunity to visit Arguineguín, as well as Tenerife’s Official Supporters’ Club, who flew to Gran Canaria to greet David.

Before the event, on Friday morning, David took the Premier League, FA Cup and the Carabao Cup to his grandparents’ home, in the port of Arguineguín, where he spent most of his childhood, and where first played football.

The football star also took a moment to take a photo with his grandparents, Doña Antonia and Don Fernando, and his son Mateo. “The street where it all began,” he later posted on Twitter.