Church marathon is proof that Tenerife sun can heal

By Rev Rachel Ganney

St FRANCIS comprises a team of Church of England churches in the south of Tenerife. And, there are few things we do together most of the time, because most of us belong to one church only.

As the assistant priest, I wanted to find a way of reminding myself and others that our churches are closer together, and more linked, than we realise generally.

With this is mind, my husband Paul and I, and, of course, Billy the dog, are embarking on a walk, from east to west, joining up the churches of San Blas, San Eugenio and Los Gigantes.

We’re planning to walk along the coast, as much as we can, and we believe the distance will be about 60km (37 miles). But it’s hard to be sure because some areas don’t have a coastal path, so we’ll be figuring it out as we go along.

As well as the opportunity to prove that our churches are, literally, within “walking distance” of each other, although perhaps not as a regular occurrence, this is also something of a personal journey for me.

When I came to Tenerife 4½ years ago, I was so ill that I struggled to climb a flight of stairs. If someone had told me then that I’d be taking on a walk like this now, or even running in 10km events, I would have been extremely sceptical.

But thanks to the grace of God, and the Tenerife sunshine, here I am!

We’re setting off from San Blas at 12 noon this Sunday (3rd Feb) stopping for coffee at 10am at San Eugenio on Wednesday (6th) and finishing our journey during the 6pm service at Los Gigantes on Sunday (10th).

Please come and say hello if you see us at these places, or en route. You can also follow our progress online and, see our photos at tenerifesouthchurches.com/walk2019.html.

You can sponsor us, using forms in the churches, or online at [www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/st-francis]www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/st-francis