Christmas at K9

K9 animal news

PLEASE don’t forget about all the lovely dogs in refuges this Christmas. Their Christmas is not all jolly, and full of presents and love!

At K9, though, we try our very best to make Christmas a magical time for our doggies, because they deserve it! We have now put out our Christmas box, which will be at the refuge throughout the Christmas period.

Anyone wishing to buy a Christmas present for any of our dogs can simply come along and place in into the box. If people want to give the present to a specific dog, name tags of all our dogs are available to put on the present.

If you would simply like to give the present, generally, simply pop it into the box with no name tag. We welcome any kind of present including toys, treats and blankets, or anything else you can think of.

Our lovely dogs get very excited when the time comes for them to receive their presents. Also, perhaps you would like to come and spend some time with our dogs, or take them for walks during this magical time. If so, you are welcome to visit the refuge any day!

Meet our dogs!

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Also, to see daily photos of the walks that take place at K9, like the facebook page Voluntarios del Refugio K9.

Charity shop

Our charity shop in Alcala Plaza is always looking for new items to sell. If you have any unwanted clothes, shoes, books or bric-a-brac, please pop them into our shop, or to K9.

We welcome all kinds of items, all proceeds going towards helping the dogs. The shop is open from 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday. Pop in, or call them on 6465 61035. Collections can also be arranged, using this number.

Ways you can help

If you wish to support K9 animal refuge, and contribute towards the safe rescue and adoption of abandoned dogs and cats, we would be very appreciative.

You can buy our merchandise (T-shirts, vests, key rings, wristbands and more) at K9, sponsor one of our dogs via our website, and donate money via our website, or cash at our refuge. We also welcome donations of food and other items.

Also, you can become a volunteer dog walker by calling us, or simply popping by, during our opening hours. Remember to keep an eye on our website or Facebook page for any fund-raising events which you may like to attend.