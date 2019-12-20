Christmas bonus, from the Spanish Treasury!

PRIZES won in the hugely-popular Christmas Lottery, El Gordo have always been taxed, once they break a certain threshold, which, until this year, was €10,000.

The good news is that you don’t start paying tax on winnings this year until they reach €20,000. And even if you win a really big prize, the first €20,000 is discounted for tax purposes.

If you are lucky enough to win the €4m jackpot prize for a full ticket, you will be taxed a mind-blowing €760,000, rather than the €780,000 you would have paid last year.

It is estimated that the Treasury will collect €13m less than last year, but it will take a windfall of around €175m to help Spain with its overheads.

The draw takes place on Sunday from 8am, at Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house, and could last up to six hours.

All the large prizes are paid out with tax already deducted, so there is no need to make any declaration when you present you tax returns… unless, of course, you have invested the balance and received the interest on it.

The other benefit for winners is that if they need financial assistance for scholarships for their children from the Spanish Government for disability allowance, or any other form personal assistance, then their winnings will not be taken into account.

That’s because calculations are based on income rather than equity, except for property values.

The Spanish, and, these days, many Brits, love the Christmas draw, which is televised every year, with youngsters singing out the numbers as they are drawn.