Cholo’s happy ending!

K9 animal news

ON Sunday 6th January, a male French Bulldog was left tied outside K9 Tenerife’s cattery. He looked very sorry for himself, and very skinny, but he was so happy to see us.

We checked for a chip, and, thankfully, he had one. So the next step was to contact our vets for the owner information. This took two days, because it was a Bank Holiday.

We then discovered that this little guy was called Cholo, and was reported stolen back in 2008. He is now 12 years old. We tried calling the owner, but the contact numbers were old. We then used the power of Facebook, and his story was shared.

This determination resulted in his owner being found. On the 11th January, little Cholo was reunited with her, having been taken away, 10 years ago.

Tears were flowing all around, and we are so happy that he can spend his later years with his beloved owner, who has missed him every day since. This is such a happy story, although the last 10 years were not. But, in his final years, he will live like a king with his devoted owner, who was extremely emotional to get him back.

Boot sale

We would like to inform everyone that we will no longer have a stall at the Los Gigantes car-boot sale.

Meet our dogs

Charity shop

Ways you can help

