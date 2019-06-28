Chloe, 3, nearly turfed off an overbooked flight home

BRITISH girl Chloe Meacock, aged just three, was almost forced off an easyJet plane, heading to the UK from Mallorca, because the airline had overbooked the flight.

Chloe, from Chester, had been on a Thomas Cook package holiday with her parents, Claire Quick and Chris Meacock, and her 18-month-old sister, Charlotte.

The family had been advised by Thomas Cook to check in for their easyJet flight before they arrived at Palma airport, but it was not possible.

“When we got to the airport, they told us that because we hadn’t checked in online, they had re-sold Chloe’s seat and that she might not fly,” Claire told the Independent newspaper.

“Then the check-in manager rejigged things, so that my husband was overbooked.”

In fact, Mr Meacock had to wait until everyone had boarded and there was an empty seat, before he was allowed on the plane.

An easyJet spokesman said: “We do our best to look after young families, providing regular and specific information, encouraging them to check-in online as early as possible, before arriving at the airport, so they can be seated together.”

Many airlines practise overbooking, where more tickets are sold than there are seats available.

However, European air-passenger rights require airlines to seek volunteers, before selecting people to be offloaded against their will.

A Thomas Cook spokesperson said: “We are very sorry that Mrs Quick and her family experienced this issue on their return flight, and we have asked easyJet to look into what happened.”