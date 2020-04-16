CHINA SAYS NO EVIDENCE THAT COVID-19 WAS CREATED IN A LABORATORY

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has told the World Health Organization that there is no evidence that the coronavirus, which has infected more than 2 million people worldwide, was made in a laboratory in Wuhan.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comment in response to allegations that the coronavirus originated from a laboratory in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic first emerged in late 2019.