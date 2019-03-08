Chimiche II wind farm is now up and running

FERNANDO Clavijo, The Canarian Government President, has highlighted the results of a joint project between Iberdrola and Canarian investors, raising the profile of renewable energies in the Canarian energy mix.

It has grown, from 8% to 20%, in just three years, and Clavijo has now opened Chimiche II wind farm, in the south of Tenerife.

It will have a capacity of 18,375 MW, which, throughout its useful life, can reduce the extra cost of generating the electricity systems of non-peninsular territories by €99m euros.

The wind power generated by these wind turbines will mean an annual reduction of 34,453 metric tons of CO2 to the atmosphere, in the Archipelago’s thermal generation power plants.

The investment of these wind farms, and their evacuation infrastructures, has exceeded €20m euros, with works that have generated some 200 jobs during the construction phase, and another 36 jobs in the maintenance and operation phases.

“Realised projects like this wind farm recognise the Canary Islands’ commitment to a future, already present in the field of clean energies,” said Clavico. “These are the resources that make us better as a territory, and as a society.”

He noted that in legislature initiated in 2015, it has been possible to redirect the energy policy, “overcoming 10 previous years with renewable energy drought”, and all achieved with two calls in the Islands”.

The Canarian President added: “This work has been crucial in the process of renewables, because, if we have advanced so much in these 3½ years, it has been thanks to the effort and the concerted commitment of all agents involved, who have played an indispensable role.”

He was speaking during an event, also attended by Pedro Ortega, Minister of Economy, Industry, Trade and Knowledge, and Tenerife Cabildo President Carlos Alonso.

Also present were Granadilla de Abona Mayor José Domingo Regalado and Iberdrola Spain CEO Ángeles Santamaría, as well as Juan Luis Lorenzo, President of Inversiones Financieras Isla de Tenerife and of Energías Ecológicas de Tenerife

The Chimiche II wind farm, next to Tenerife’s TF-1 southern motorway, comprises seven 80m-high Siemens Gamesa wind turbines, capable of producing 18.4 megawatts of power, which means their production will supply 15,000 homes.

The company which built this wind farm, from an investment of close to €20m, is Energías Ecológicas de Tenerife SA, made up of 50% each by Iberdrola Renovables Canarias SA and Inversiones Financieras Isla de Tenerife SL, with more than 600 shareholding Canarian companies and families.