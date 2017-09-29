Children’s opening to tread the boards

HELPING Hands, the successful children’s charity here in the south, is turning its hands, and feet, to the dance world.

It is offering funding to five youngsters, to enable them to join the renowned Ritmania Fame Academy, in Los Cristianos.

Liz Montague, who runs Helping Hands, has linked up with the dance school to promote a scholarship for five bright hopefuls, between the age of five and 15, with “a desire to dance”.

The Academy believes all children should have the opportunity to dance, so they can realise their potential, build self-esteem and self-confidence. They can also learn to be part of a team and simply be the best they can be!

Liz added: “We understand that many people are not fortunate enough to pay for their child to attend Academy. For this reason, through charity support, we can help give a child this opportunity to be part of this scheme and be part of the Ritmania Academy.

If you know a boy or girl in this age group who may be eligible for “A Chance to Dance” funding, please contact Emma or Carla on 610 011 021 for more information.”