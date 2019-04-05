Children’s group will soon have busy hands

CHILDREN’S charity Helping Hands in Tenerife has donated €8,000 to Granadilla’s Centro Guaidyl, via its director, Paco Rodriguez.

Centro Guaidyl is a special centre, providing support and protection for its youngsters and their families, who are experiencing difficult circumstances.

This latest project by Helping Hands, which has been supporting the Centre since 2011, and will continue to do so, will provide the following for the 30 children there:

*Educational Activities, including Sports Programmes.

*Scientific Workshops

*PequeChef Food Workshop

*Yoga Workshop

*Music Therapy

*Computer Material for 2019/2020

*Summer Activities

Liz Montague, co-founder of the charity, said: “Thank you to all our supporters/donators, who give their continued support year in, year out.

“Their attendance at our fund-raising events makes these projects possible.”