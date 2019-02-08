Children stub out Dad!

A COURT in Cordoba, Andalusia, has awarded primary custody of two children to their mother, because the judge learned from the youngsters that the father was a “pathological smoker”.

The judge said: “It would not be logical if children are not protected in their home, a place society deems ‘protected,’ for any citizen, young or old, when we have rules around public places, schools, work centres or health centres.”

The children, aged 10 and 13, told the court they were concerned about smoke levels in their home, the elder sibling accusing the father of smoking in their bedroom.