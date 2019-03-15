It’s Chico time!

Accion del Sol news

CHICO is a gorgeous dog who has been in the refuge for 10 years. He was collected from the streets of Granadilla when he was two years old. He’s a lovely-natured dog, but, for whatever reason, nobody wanted him.

Finally, an older couple spotted him on the AktionTier website, and fell, instantly, in love with him. We are so happy that he will finally know the true meaning of love and kindness, which he so deserves. He has a clean bill of health, and even had his teeth cleaned, ready for his new life.

Puppies available

The six, surviving puppies, dumped in a plastic bucket outside a church, are now up for adoption. Unfortunately, no one has shown any interest in them yet, but let’s hope they find new homes, soon.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol