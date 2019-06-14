Mr Chen – food fused together, perfectly!

By Paul Waller

JUST opposite and down a touch from the Auditorio Infanta Leonor in Los Cristianos, just down from the main bus station near the Hotel Sol Princess, is this very popular restaurant, Mr Chen, which has built up its superb reputation on its own merits and hard work.

The great idea is that you can eat as much as you like for one price (€12.50), with the added bonus that it is all cooked freshly to order, and brought to your table.

With two relaxing areas available to sit inside or out, undercover, this restaurant feels as is meant to feel, like a little family business, with food that is fresh and flavoursome. Helen the owner and Alex the manager are very welcoming, speaking in English and Spanish, enabling you to get the most from the Chen family-restaurant experience.

This is a fusion restaurant, and has so many inspirations from around the world infused into the world of Chinese food, to make you want to come back for more and more.

So where did we start? It had to be steamed meat dumplings, vegetable spring rolls and crispy duck with pancakes, which were so good we ordered, instantly, another two portions. You can never have enough crispy duck and pancakes! We also tried the tuna-and-salmon tartare. There are so many starters to choose from, yo can easily find something you like.

We also went for our hosts’ recommendation of their award-winning dish, Crazy King Prawns, wrapped in Greek, angel-hair pastry, and served with a sweet-and-sour mango sauce. Oh wow! What a dish! We ordered another one.

We also selected the smoked Canarian cheese in crispy, Chinese, filo pastry, with a palm-tree honey, and a wonderful tempura of King prawns, which were huge and very tasty. We also tried the crispy squid, chicken wings, and one of my favourite dishes, Grilled Xiao Long Bao, which are like very light bread rolls, with a pork filling.

We then, of course, had to order another crispy duck and pancakes, before looking at the main courses: Prawn Vermicelli, Crispy Chicken and Sweet Chili, Sweet-and-Sour Chicken Balls, Fried Rice Mr Chen style, and Iberic Secret Mr Chen. You will have to order that yourself, to see what the secret is!

The nice thing about the portions is they are not overwhelming, but are a perfect tapas size, so you get to try different dishes, and look forward to returning really soon to taste the rest. Looking around the place, I could see that many customers were repeat clients, ordering their favourites. Booking a table is definitely recommended.

If you want more, you just pick up the menu and order it! But there is one rule – you must eat what you order, or some of it. If you order too much, you may be charged. I think it is a great policy, to cut down on wastage.

Then came the desserts, also ordered via the waiting staff, then brought to your table. As you may have guessed, we were pretty full up, but we did manage to fit in pineapple fritters and vanilla ice cream, a chocolate brownie and a fresh-fruit platter. We finished off the meal with a coffee and a jasmine tea, and a one-for-the-road tipple.

All this food for only €12.50 per person (under 8s €6.50). It’s fantastic value for money. Mr Chen is open from midday until 11pm, six days a week, and from 6pm on a Wednesday.

Eat as much freshly-cooked food as you want, chosen from a well-thought-out menu, all brought to your table with a smile. So if you haven’t yet visited Mr Chen, the question has got to be: why not?

Book a table now on 922 793957, or look on Trip Advisor or their Facebook page: Mr Chen Carta Libra. You definitely will be suitably impressed!