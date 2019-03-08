Charity Bus is still bowling along well

SHEILA Ball, Vice-Captain of The Early Birds Bowling Club, presents a magnificent €1,500 cheque to the Cancer Bus Charity at Happy Days Sports Club, Costa del Silencio.

The donation was collected from the generous Club members throughout the past year.

Carol Salisbury, who founded the charity, with all donations being collected for her by the AECC, Spain’s main cancer charity, said: “We are still going strong, thanks to clubs and societies, who keep us in mind every year, and I’m grateful for AECC’s input and co-operation.”