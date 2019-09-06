VIEW WHOLE
Charity is boxing clever to support Cancer Bus!

THE Montecristo bar in Callao Salvaje has done it again, its second charity appeal of the year raising a fantastic sum of €2,930 for the Cancer Bus, courtesy of organisers Webby and Glenn.
They would like to thank bar-owners Dave and Gill, as well as their staff and also the customers, who dug deep to make it a worthwhile day.
Some of the amazing items on auction were a signed Anthony Joshua glove, by the former world heavyweight boxing champion, and a set of equestrian breeches from jockey G Wood, signed by many top jockeys.
There were also raffle prizes, such as a week’s accommodation at the Paradise Club (CLC) in Adeje, and Fanabe’s Los Olivos beach resort; two tickets, including transport, to watch CD Tenerife; and various food vouchers for establishments such as the Perla Gris hotel, in Callao Salvage, and La Chayofa restaurant The Treehouse.

