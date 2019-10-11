Charity aiming to make a mammoth difference to under-privileged kids

AMIGOS de Gillian Banks Charity raises funds to aid the Centro de Dia Guiadyl, Granadilla, helping Tenerife’s under-privileged children with educational and vocational training and support.

The charity has been providing school uniforms for children returning to school, along with schoolbooks to ensure they have everything needed for study at school.

It is also providing school equipment, such as pens, pencils and rulers, etc., to ensure they are no different from any other schoolchild.

The Gillian Banks Charity is also providing sporting activities to ensure the children are getting fresh air and exercise, on a regular basis. And, next month, it will be running a music project in each centre, about recycling clothing, and making a fashion show out of recycled clothes which have been adapted to incorporate lights and sound, to make them “funky and upcycled”, rather than thrown away.

This is a busy time of year for the charity, with the start of a new academic year for pupils, as well as being showtime for visiting performers, who raise money each year for the Amigos.

The academic year began with tennis lessons in Costa del Silencio, with a professional coach for the children from El Fraile’s El Valito centre.

The youngsters have embarked on a year-long programme of training with the coach, to embrace co-ordination skills/aim/teamwork and fitness levels, as well as enjoying the outdoors, and participating in a sporting activity every week, while learning new skills.

This week also saw a visit to San Miguel’s Sangha Animal Education Centre, to plant vegetables from seeds to understand the full growing process, and also to transplant seedlings and young plants, to watch and nurture them into edible vegetables, which they can take home to their families.

They will also be working on the land to maintain surroundings, and caring for the animals, including the new lamb, who thinks he’s a dog, and follows you around the farm all day!

The children, who had a marvellous time, will be back in three weeks to see how the seeds have sprouted, as well as preparing the ground for transplanting.

In other areas it supports, the Gillian Banks charity has restarted the quiz night in Los Cristianos at the Shakespeare bar every week, with Maureen Makinson and her husband putting on an entertaining and enjoyable night.

They raise funds for the charity on a regular basis, to support its activities, as well as its food appeals and collections.

Venue for the charity’s Gala Dinner on Saturday, 2nd November, has been announced as the Hotel Fantasia, Bahia Principe on Golf del Sur, its new Disney-themed hotel.

The four-course gala dinner will begin with drinks around the Disney Castle, followed by a fabulous four-course dinner with drinks.

On top of a real feast, you will be treated to a live, Disney-style show, with dancing, live singers and aerial artistes throughout the evening in the Fantasia Theatre, the stage coming out into the audience and among the dining tables.

This will be followed by party band The Magnetics, to finish the evening off on a high. Tickets are €60 and can be purchased from Maggie Beecher on 619 180 156.

The week beginning 28th October will be fantastic across the island, with 50 singers/dancers/musicians and performers arriving to appear at the Infanta Leonor Theatre on that Monday, with musical extravaganza Chicago Experience. Tickets can be purchased from www.auditorioinfantaleonorarona.booketea.com at only €15.

Wednesday 30th October features a Gala Night at the Wine Bar and Terrace in Los Gigantes. Tickets are available from the venue.

Please support the Amigos de Gillian Banks Charity to ensure we can continue the good work with the children, and carry on changing lives on the island.