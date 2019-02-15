Chang needs a home!

Cats Welfare news

THIS beautiful boy recently had to undergo an operation to repair a gap in the roof of his mouth. He is over his operation now, and ready to move into a loving home.❤️

He has to have some back teeth removed, and he will be microchipped next week. Cats Welfare will cover the costs of these. He is about seven years old, and very affectionate. He is fine with other cats.

Also available for adoption are two, black-and-white girls, who are 4-5 months old. They are both playful, outgoing and confident. They have had both sets of injections, and will soon be spayed. If you would like to meet any of these cats, please send a private message on Facebook, or ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006.

*All cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.*

Adoptions

We have several other adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. As previously mentioned, all cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Shop volunteers

We always need people who would like to work in our charity shop. Shifts are from 10am-2pm and 2-6pm, and you will never work alone. The air-conditioned shop has a lovely atmosphere, and tea, coffee, and a fridge full of goodies are provided.

They’re all there to be enjoyed, while in the company of our friendly volunteers, and very valued customers! If you are interested, please contact Sharon on 6625 24006, or pop into the shop for more information. Even if you can only spare a few hours a week, that’s fine!

Clothes, books and jigsaws

We are appealing to you all, please, for both ladies’ and men’s clothes, for our shop. We also need books of all genres, and in great condition, as well as jigsaws. Please have a look around at home, and drop them into the shop.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

We stock good-quality clothes of all sizes, at sensible, low prices. Pop along and take a look. Our customers come from all over the island, and we see many holidaymakers return, time and again, eager to snap up a bargain.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.