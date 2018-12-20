Chang needs your help!

Cats Welfare news

MY name is Chang. I’m about 5-6 years old, and I was found living in some pipes in an abandoned finca, fending for myself. I had calcivirus, cat flu and infected eyes.

I’m leukaemia negative, but Feline AIDS positive. I’ve been neutered, and I can still lead a good, happy life.

I need surgery on the roof of my mouth, because there is a gap through which food gets into my nose. This causes infection and is very uncomfortable.

I also have to have a few teeth removed. I am a very sociable and clever boy (I’m Siamese after all), and would love to get this sorted out so that I can be adopted and make someone happy.

Please help with my vet bill, by either donating to PayPal at info@cats-welfare-tenerife.com, or by taking cash to the shop in San Blas. This treatment will help me to lead a normal life. Please mark all donations “Chang”. Thank you all, in advance. With love from Chang. xx

Adoptions

We have several adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook. Alternatively, ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. All cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Our calendar

Our 2019 calendar is now on sale in our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur. It costs five euros, and is also available from La Taberna, and Cards and Candles, both on San Blas, as well as Revs Motors, Las Chafiras. We would like to thank all our sponsors, and everyone who helped put this together.

Shop volunteers needed

We need more volunteers to join our friendly team. The sessions are 10am-2pm and 2-6pm, and two people are on a shift at all times. There are drinks available, and goodies in the fridge!

If you have some free time and would like to help our cause, please send us a private message via Facebook (Cats Welfare Tenerife), call/WhatsApp Sharon on 6625 24006, or pop into the shop.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.