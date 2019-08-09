Another chance for Sánchez to reclaim his President’s title

SPAIN is still without a government, but left-wing independent party Podemos has called for the PSOE socialists to start negotiating seriously and immediately.

The message to the deposed ruling party is not to leave it until September, when its leader, Pedro Sánchez, would have another chance at becoming invested as Prime Minister.

Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias (pictured), says a fresh general election “is not an option”. Yet one would be necessary if a September investiture failed, or Sánchez decided not to go for it.

August is normally when MPs, along with a large chunk of Spain, take their annual leave, usually for the whole month.

But Irene Montero, wife of Iglesias and second-in-command (pictured with her husband), says: “No holiday is worth leaving talks until the start of September”

That, she adds, would only give the two parties 23 days to attempt to form a government. “So please, just take that decision.”

She revealed she is now having doubts that the PSOE will attempt to negotiate with Podemos, after failing in both rounds of the previous presidential investiture. Montero suspects that Sánchez will try to strike a deal with the right-wing parties instead.

PSOE subscribers have already stated their views over any bid to pact with centre-right Ciudadanos, even less so the right-wing PP, because this would go against what they voted for, and Podemos is of the same view.

Montero added: “The Podemos wish is to form a government in coalition, and we will remain flexible, with no red lines.

“We hope that negotiations can now start seriously, with all options possible, but it is up to the PSOE to take the lead and decide whom it wants as its partners in government.”

She added: “Pedro Sánchez continues to try to reach out to the right-wing, threatens a second election, and prepares to enter into self-criticism.

“In 80 days, since the 26th May general election, he has managed only to get a supporting vote from one MP outside his party, yet this is everyone else’s fault… especially, apparently, Pablo Iglesias.”

The Podemos leader has already warned Sánchez that if he decided to call a new election, “he would never become President”.

More than 200 celebrities, from the world of arts, signed an open letter to Sánchez and the PSOE, ahead of the investiture, urging them to form a coalition with Podemos as soon as possible.

Failure to do so, they said, could result in a right-wing government, which would probably include far-right party Vox as part of a coalition, or at least, as allies.